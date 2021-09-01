Advertisement

Cold front to bring comfortable conditions to close out work week

Futurecast - Friday September 3 at 6:30 a.m.
Futurecast - Friday September 3 at 6:30 a.m.(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon as a cold front swings across our area. Storms are expected to stay below severe limits; however, I can’t rule out some isolated 40 mph wind gusts in some of the stronger storms that push through. With how much rain we’ve seen recently, that kind of wind can easily knock down a few trees. Get inside as soon as you can hear thunder or see lightning.

Storms will diminish from north to south between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. tonight. After that, we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping down into the upper-60s. Pathcy fog will be possible through 8 a.m. Thursday, so be sure to leave a couple of minutes of extra time to get to your destination Thursday morning. Thursday will be a pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity (thanks to the cold front), and highs in the upper-80s.

It will be noticeably cooler by Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low-60s Friday morning as the feels-like temperatures outside feel quite comfortable. We’ll see plenty of sunshine once again for our day Friday. We’ll see a gradual warming trend heading into the weekend. Morning lows will return to the mid-60s Saturday morning and then the upper-60s Sunday morning. Highs will be in the upper-80s and low-90s on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

By Sunday, we’ll start to notice an increase in the humidity factor as pop-up shower and storm chances return. We’ll continue to see a daily chance of showers and storms heading into the next work week, but no major concerns are expected. Highs will be in the low-90s during the next work week with morning lows mainly just below the 70s degree mark.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
Flooding in Meridian neighborhoods
Water floods Meridian homes, neighborhood
‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse
‘Prayers for all involved’: Reeves urges caution after deadly road collapse
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 31, 2021

Latest News

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A look back at August's weather
August in Review
Salvation Army sends team to help Louisianans displaced from Ida
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 1st, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 1st, 2021