Cold front to bring comfortable conditions to close out work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon as a cold front swings across our area. Storms are expected to stay below severe limits; however, I can’t rule out some isolated 40 mph wind gusts in some of the stronger storms that push through. With how much rain we’ve seen recently, that kind of wind can easily knock down a few trees. Get inside as soon as you can hear thunder or see lightning.

Storms will diminish from north to south between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. tonight. After that, we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping down into the upper-60s. Pathcy fog will be possible through 8 a.m. Thursday, so be sure to leave a couple of minutes of extra time to get to your destination Thursday morning. Thursday will be a pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity (thanks to the cold front), and highs in the upper-80s.

It will be noticeably cooler by Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low-60s Friday morning as the feels-like temperatures outside feel quite comfortable. We’ll see plenty of sunshine once again for our day Friday. We’ll see a gradual warming trend heading into the weekend. Morning lows will return to the mid-60s Saturday morning and then the upper-60s Sunday morning. Highs will be in the upper-80s and low-90s on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

By Sunday, we’ll start to notice an increase in the humidity factor as pop-up shower and storm chances return. We’ll continue to see a daily chance of showers and storms heading into the next work week, but no major concerns are expected. Highs will be in the low-90s during the next work week with morning lows mainly just below the 70s degree mark.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.