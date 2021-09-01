Cold front brings us a chance for PM Storms, then beautiful mornings ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Welcome to the start of Meteorological Fall! It is made up of September, October, and November. Meteorological seasons simply make it easier for calculating seasonal climate data as it’s based on the annual temperature cycle..

As for Ida, it’s long gone, but it’ll help swing a cold front our way this afternoon & evening. Ahead of the front, we get some sunshine, and the heat returns with heat indices near 100 degrees. As the front moves in, it’ll help to trigger scattered showers & storms for your PM plans. So, some may have rain for the afternoon commute while others may encounter rain for dinner plans. Rainfall estimates should stay less than .5″ for most.

In the wake of the front, beautiful weather settles in to the WTOK news area. Plan on plentiful sunshine to end the week with refreshing mornings! By Friday morning, temps will be in the lower 60s. We’ll get to enjoy mornings in the 60s leading into the holiday weekend. The overall 3-day weekend looks good with seasonable temps, but there could be some pop-up showers.

Wednesday, Sept. 22nd, Astronomical Fall begins (that’s the autumn date that we’re all familiar with).

RIVER FLOODING

Minor River flooding is expected the rest of the week due to Ida’s rain. Here’s info on a few local rivers:

*Pearl River (at Philadelphia) will crest at 13′ by tonight.

*Chickasawhay River (at Enterprise) will crest at 25′ by Thursday.

*Tombigbee River (at Demopolis) will crest at 69.8′ leading into Friday

*Tombigbee River (at Coffeeville Dam) will crest at 33.9′ by this weekend. However, minor flooding will begin Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.