Advertisement

Cold front brings us a chance for PM Storms, then beautiful mornings ahead

cold front brings PM Storms
cold front brings PM Storms(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Welcome to the start of Meteorological Fall! It is made up of September, October, and November. Meteorological seasons simply make it easier for calculating seasonal climate data as it’s based on the annual temperature cycle..

As for Ida, it’s long gone, but it’ll help swing a cold front our way this afternoon & evening. Ahead of the front, we get some sunshine, and the heat returns with heat indices near 100 degrees. As the front moves in, it’ll help to trigger scattered showers & storms for your PM plans. So, some may have rain for the afternoon commute while others may encounter rain for dinner plans. Rainfall estimates should stay less than .5″ for most.

In the wake of the front, beautiful weather settles in to the WTOK news area. Plan on plentiful sunshine to end the week with refreshing mornings! By Friday morning, temps will be in the lower 60s. We’ll get to enjoy mornings in the 60s leading into the holiday weekend. The overall 3-day weekend looks good with seasonable temps, but there could be some pop-up showers.

Wednesday, Sept. 22nd, Astronomical Fall begins (that’s the autumn date that we’re all familiar with).

RIVER FLOODING

Minor River flooding is expected the rest of the week due to Ida’s rain. Here’s info on a few local rivers:

*Pearl River (at Philadelphia) will crest at 13′ by tonight.

*Chickasawhay River (at Enterprise) will crest at 25′ by Thursday.

*Tombigbee River (at Demopolis) will crest at 69.8′ leading into Friday

*Tombigbee River (at Coffeeville Dam) will crest at 33.9′ by this weekend. However, minor flooding will begin Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
Flooding in Meridian neighborhoods
Water floods Meridian homes, neighborhood
‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse
‘Prayers for all involved’: Reeves urges caution after deadly road collapse
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Park, roads flood in Quitman
Quitman experienced flooding from Ida

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 1st, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 1st, 2021
A New Storm Forms in the Atlantic
A new tropical storm forms in the Atlantic
Ida's circulation will help drive a cold front through Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday...
Brief, heavy storms possible Wednesday
Weather - August 31, 2021
Weather - August 31, 2021