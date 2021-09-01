Advertisement

Dixie Electric sends workers to SW Mississippi

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WTOK) - Dixie Electric sent Safety Manager Joe Donald with 14 linemen, bucket trucks, a track machine and other support vehicles Wednesday to assist with power restoration in Magnolia Electric Power Association’s service area in southwest Mississippi.

Magnolia Electric reported more than 21,000 members without power at the height of the outages, which is 65 percent of the meters they serve. As of Wednesday morning, 14,490 members were still without power.

The damage is described as extensive, with large trees on power lines and broken poles.

