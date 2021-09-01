Gov. Reeves, FEMA discuss relief efforts after Hurricane Ida

Reeves reported 37,000 power outages statewide, ,most in the southwest part of the state and in Pike County. 136,000 were without power at the peak.



About 100,000 customers have power reconnected. Main transmission lines were down and McCraney urged residents to be patient as crews worked to restore roads as well.



“Recovery is the longest phase,” said McCraney. “We are nowhere near done.”



McCraney stated that priorities are displaced citizens, those without power, and power lines.



All bulk petroleum facilities are back functioning. Reeves encourages residents to be patient as Louisiana residents are making their way to Mississippi, which can cause longer lines at the pump.



Reeves reports that at this time there two fatalities, 10 injuries, three of which were critical, all of which are related to the collapse of a Mississippi highway in George County.



Twenty water rescues have been confirmed, however Reeves believes that number will end up closer to 40.



Reeves noted that at the peak, there were 28 shelters open, with 600 occupants. Currently there are 6 shelters with 44 occupants.



Reeves assured that Mississippi would offer assistance to Louisiana as soon as comfortable, and that the state has already started to deploy resources such as military police company from the National guard and an engineering company that were originally stationed in Mississippi.



Significant numbers of firefighters that have deployed already as well. Teams from the coast have also been deployed as well.

Out-of-state Louisiana residents can call 1-800-755-5175 to reach Louisiana 211.



Miss. residents needing assistance are asked to contact the MEMA hotline at 1-888-574-3583.