Hurricane Ida evacuees settle in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people from southern Mississippi and Louisiana are settling into Meridian after escaping Hurricane Ida.

Hotels are booked because evacuees are extending their stays. Now, many local establishments are seeing those same people come through their doors.

Businesses and restaurants in Meridian are staying busy with the high number of evacuees shopping and eating in the Queen City.

“We’ve had several people from the Gulf Coast. I’m not sure if we’ve had any from the New Orleans area or Louisiana area but they’ve just come and they’ve been to lunch or browsing around. They’ve had some kids and just trying to keep everyone entertained and in good spirits. It’s great that Meridian is far enough away to keep everyone safe yet close enough to their homes where they can just stay for the time they need. We have the resources here hotels, restaurants businesses to help,” said Generations Fine Paper and Gifts Co-owner, Melissa Love.

Many people did not expect to be away from their homes for so long. But for some, especially in the Louisiana area, it’s unknown when they will be able to return home.

“We’ve definitely have had evacuees come in to eat we’ve also had people, different power crews come through. I know they’re just now starting to come on in. A lot of them are waiting to get in there because there’s so much flooding,” said Squealer’s BBQ Owner, Teresa Cranmore.

So, now evacuees are looking to find great food and local shops to pass the time during their extended stay.

“Last night we had a couple of families come in and I know I got to talk to one of the groups that came in and it’s pretty sad. My heart goes out to them. They don’t know anything. They don’t know if their homes are there, they’ve tried to contact people that they know have stayed. There’s no communication. There are no cell towers up. But we’re here to serve and anything we can do to help these people out; we want to help them out,” said Cranmore.

Squealer’s is expecting to feed up to 150 crew members this week whom are heading to help along the coast.

