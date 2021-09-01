Advertisement

Larry Cooper Smith

Rev. Larry Cooper Smith
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Graveside services for Rev. Larry Cooper Smith of Collinsville will be held 10 am, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church. Bro. Kevin Meador will officiate.

No public visitation.

Rev. Smith, 70, died Monday, August 30, 2021 at Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Hospital.

Survivors:

Wife: Tammy Smith of Collinsville

1 Son: Christopher Smith and wife Stephanie of Little Rock

1 Daughter: Nikki Smith of Lauderdale

3 Grandchildren: Sadie, Hazel and Isaiah Smith

Mother: Mary Ann Smith of Collinsville

1 Brother: Ricky Smith and wife Wilma of Collinsville

Rev. Smith was preceded in death by his father, Carlton Cooper Smith.

Milling Funeral Home of Union in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 fax mmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

Milling Funeral Home

