Mississippi National Guard assisting Louisiana

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - About 250 soldiers representing the Mississippi National Guard deployed Wednesday for emergency response missions in Louisiana. Gov. Tate Reeves approved the Emergency Management Assistance Compact request Monday as Hurricane Ida was making its way through north Mississippi.

Mississippi National Guard soldiers from various companies in the 112th Military Police Battalion and the 223rd Engineer Battalion join forces to provide help with emergency debris removal and logistical distribution of vital supplies including food and water to the citizens of Louisiana.

FEMA Director Deanne Criswell joined Gov. Tate Reeves during a press conference Wednesday highlighting the multiple resources posturing and deploying in support of the citizens of Louisiana. The Mississippi National Guard is also providing lodging for Georgia National Guard Soldiers as they forward deploy in support of the combined disaster relief effort in Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.