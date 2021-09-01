A private family graveside service for Mr. Will S. Lackey, Jr. will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Will S. Lackey, Jr. age 94, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Brandon Court Care Center in Brandon, Mississippi.

Mr. Lackey was born in DeKalb, Mississippi to Lottie Lorie Lackey and Will S. Lackey, Sr. on July 25, 1927.

Mr. Lackey went to Center Hill School and then to Meridian Jr. College before joining the Navy in 1945. Because he had telephone experience working for his family owned Hughes Telephone Company since age 11, he became a switchboard operator during the war. When he returned from the war he went back to work for the family telephone company. He then worked for Universal CIT Credit Corporation for 17 years and then worked for Ford Motor Credit Company for 2 ½ years. He then bought an insurance agency along with Lew Gray and formed the Gray, Lackey Insurance Agency. Eventually, Kenneth Booth and Jim Vincent became partners and it became Vincent, Gray, Lackey, and Booth Insurance Agency. He worked 22 years in the insurance business and retired in 1990 at the age of 63.

He enjoyed playing golf and cards with his many friends at Briarwood and Northwood Country Clubs.

Mr. Lackey is survived by his daughters, Willa Jeanne Russell (Willie Frazier), Victoria Anne Patterson (Randall), Toni Lynn Romans (Michael); grandchildren, Stacy Lackey Russell (Tammy), Randall Grant Patterson (Laura), Randi Victoria Patterson, Alexis Nicole Willingham; great-grandchildren, Seth Taylor Russell, Jase Hunter Russell; and sister, Delores L. Smith.

Mr. Lackey was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bettye Jeanne Talbert Lackey; sons-in-law, William S. “Bo” Russell, Jr., Larry Duke Willingham; brothers, George Edward Lackey, Willie James Lackey, Harry Noel Lackey; and brother-in-law, Samuel William Talbert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.

