Advertisement

Mr. Will S. Lackey, Jr.

Will S. Lackey, Jr.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A private family graveside service for Mr. Will S. Lackey, Jr. will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Will S. Lackey, Jr. age 94, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Brandon Court Care Center in Brandon, Mississippi.

Mr. Lackey was born in DeKalb, Mississippi to Lottie Lorie Lackey and Will S. Lackey, Sr. on July 25, 1927.

Mr. Lackey went to Center Hill School and then to Meridian Jr. College before joining the Navy in 1945.  Because he had telephone experience working for his family owned Hughes Telephone Company since age 11, he became a switchboard operator during the war.  When he returned from the war he went back to work for the family telephone company.  He then worked for Universal CIT Credit Corporation for 17 years and then worked for Ford Motor Credit Company for 2 ½ years.  He then bought an insurance agency along with Lew Gray and formed the Gray, Lackey Insurance Agency.  Eventually, Kenneth Booth and Jim Vincent became partners and it became Vincent, Gray, Lackey, and Booth Insurance Agency.  He worked 22 years in the insurance business and retired in 1990 at the age of 63.

He enjoyed playing golf and cards with his many friends at Briarwood and Northwood Country Clubs.

Mr. Lackey is survived by his daughters, Willa Jeanne Russell (Willie Frazier), Victoria Anne Patterson (Randall), Toni Lynn Romans (Michael); grandchildren, Stacy Lackey  Russell (Tammy), Randall Grant Patterson (Laura), Randi Victoria Patterson, Alexis Nicole Willingham; great-grandchildren, Seth Taylor Russell, Jase Hunter Russell; and sister, Delores L. Smith.

Mr. Lackey was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bettye Jeanne Talbert Lackey; sons-in-law, William S. “Bo” Russell, Jr., Larry Duke Willingham; brothers, George Edward Lackey, Willie James Lackey, Harry Noel Lackey; and brother-in-law, Samuel William Talbert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
Flooding in Meridian neighborhoods
Water floods Meridian homes, neighborhood
‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse
‘Prayers for all involved’: Reeves urges caution after deadly road collapse
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 31, 2021

Latest News

Larry Cooper Smith
Jackie E. Roberson
Mr. Jackie E. Roberson
Mary McWilliams
Lizzie Mae Evans Archie