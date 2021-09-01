Advertisement

Mrs. Jacqueline Joan Baysden

Jacqueline Joan Baysden
Jacqueline Joan Baysden
Jacqueline Joan Baysden(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mrs. Jacqueline Joan Baysden will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Leslie Aucoin officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Jacqueline Joan Baysden, 86, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away at her home on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Mrs. Baysden retired from Rush Foundation Hospital as a registered nurse after delivering many newborns. She was a member of Glad Tidings Church.

Mrs. Baysden is survived by her children, Rebecca Lynn Baysden, Catherine Heblon (Louis), Anna Baysden, Ruth Reed (Jerry), and Teresa Baysden; an adopted son, Mozell Young; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and three nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Baysden; her parents, Adam Levi and Ida Butts Morris; and her siblings, Stanley Morris and Josephine Smith.

The family will receive friends at 9:30 until the service at 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax: 601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
Flooding in Meridian neighborhoods
Water floods Meridian homes, neighborhood
‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse
‘Prayers for all involved’: Reeves urges caution after deadly road collapse
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 31, 2021

Latest News

Mr. Willie L. Gordon
Mr. Louis G. Cole
Mr. Pertester Kelso Johnson, Jr.
Larry Cooper Smith