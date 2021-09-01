Funeral services for Mrs. Jacqueline Joan Baysden will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Leslie Aucoin officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Jacqueline Joan Baysden, 86, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away at her home on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Mrs. Baysden retired from Rush Foundation Hospital as a registered nurse after delivering many newborns. She was a member of Glad Tidings Church.

Mrs. Baysden is survived by her children, Rebecca Lynn Baysden, Catherine Heblon (Louis), Anna Baysden, Ruth Reed (Jerry), and Teresa Baysden; an adopted son, Mozell Young; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and three nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Baysden; her parents, Adam Levi and Ida Butts Morris; and her siblings, Stanley Morris and Josephine Smith.

The family will receive friends at 9:30 until the service at 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax: 601-693-8721