A new tropical storm forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression #12 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Larry on Wednesday Morning. It’s well out there in the far eastern Atlantic, and there will be plenty of time to watch this system as it moves westward.

It does not look like it’ll bring a threat to the Gulf of Mexico, but it is one for the Northeastern U.S. to watch. There’s a good chance that this will stay out to sea as a cold front could drag it away from the U.S. once it gets north of Bermuda. However, if the timing of that front changes, Larry may get close to (or effect) the NE down the line. Everything is preliminary, and we’ll continue to monitor Larry’s journey.

Conditions do look favorable for it to become a hurricane, and the National Hurricane Center’s official forecast has it reaching Major Hurricane status.

