Pastor visits with Ida evacuee

Local pastor speaks to Ida evacuee
Local pastor speaks to Ida evacuee(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local pastor took time out of his day to speak to an evacuee from Ida. Wayne Hemmingway, a pastor at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Newton County, gave her words of comfort, compassion, and encouragement. Hemmingway, who has been a pastor at the church for three and a half years said his faith compelled him to do anything that he could to help.

“And God just put her on my heart to do something and try to help her. So we got together and we’ve come over today and I met her and the two kids. We were glad we could come and just share with her for a few minutes.”

The mayor of New Orleans has requested that evacuees do not return to the city until further notice.

