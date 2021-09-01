Advertisement

Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before...
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Podcast host Joe Rogan announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Rogan said he started having symptoms on Saturday and tested positive for the virus the following day.

“I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on,” he said.

Rogan spoke about the medications he took after his diagnosis which included the ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. Health officials have advised strongly against the medication.

Rogan also said that his Friday show in Nashville, Tenn. has been postponed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
Flooding in Meridian neighborhoods
Water floods Meridian homes, neighborhood
‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse
‘Prayers for all involved’: Reeves urges caution after deadly road collapse
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 31, 2021

Latest News

In this courtroom artist's sketch, R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles irrelevant to trial
Moderna has started the application process for a third dose of its COVID vaccine. (Source: CNN...
Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine booster shot
NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday,...
Husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star NeNe Leakes dies at 66