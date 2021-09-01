Power still out for many in SE Louisiana, SW Mississippi

(WTOK) - The number of customers without electricity in Louisiana dipped below 1 million Wednesday, down to 987,588 as of 2:30 p.m., according to PowerOutage.US. Most were concentrated in the southeast block of the state that took the brunt of Hurricane Ida Monday.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell made a plea for patience as crews from Louisiana and beyond work to repair damaged poles and restore service.

Mississippi had 30,585 customers out of service. The largest block was in the southwest corner of the state: Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, Walthall, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson and Claiborne counties.

