Advertisement

Salvation Army sends team to help Louisianans displaced from Ida

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army is sending its second team from Mississippi to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

They’re serving meals to those who need them and anticipate that will be about 40,000 meals each day.

The teams will be in Louisiana for at least two months but fully expect to be there for weeks afterward.

William Trueblood with the Salvation Army says this work is a calling by a higher power.

“It’s very important for us in the Salvation Army; we view it as a mission from God to be able to go out there and to help these people,” Trueblood said. “It’s a calling for us; it’s not just a job. And so for us when we get the opportunity to go we don’t like the fact that we have to go, but we love the fact that we get to be there and help others.”

A local transportation company is carrying the supplies.

Total Transportation says. they feel compelled to help communities when natural disasters strike.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
Flooding in Meridian neighborhoods
Water floods Meridian homes, neighborhood
‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse
‘Prayers for all involved’: Reeves urges caution after deadly road collapse
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Park, roads flood in Quitman
Quitman experienced flooding from Ida

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, report says
Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of...
Kraft’s mac and cheese-flavored ice cream is back
cold front brings PM Storms
Cold front brings us a chance for PM Storms, then beautiful mornings ahead
A New Storm Forms in the Atlantic
A new tropical storm forms in the Atlantic