Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Wildcat Football Team

Wildcats are the Total Pain Care Team of the Week.
Wildcats are the Total Pain Care Team of the Week.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Meridian Wildcats football team.

In their opening game, they put up an incredible contest against Philadelphia by beating them 35-14, and they accomplished this on such short notice.

Their original game was canceled but luckily the tornadoes came and we had our season opener. The Wildcats also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Michael Chico Brooks.

Congratulations to the Meridian Wildcats for being this weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

