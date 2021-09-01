WTOK participates in Gray Television’s “Lift Up Louisiana”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV is one of Gray Television’s 103 television stations to partner with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 mph, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.

WTOK-TV General Manager, Jacque Harms, says, “We’ve all seen the devastation left behind. The people who live there, their families, and businesses have a long road to recovery ahead of them.”

“We are proud to be a member of the Gray Television family to help ‘Lift Up Louisiana’.”

“Our local broadcast stations and The Salvation Army are coming together as one to support our friends in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “The Salvation Army is known for its exemplary work and dedication to providing disaster relief efforts to meet the specific and immediate needs of survivors and rescue workers. We are honored to work alongside them to help support the community during this challenging time. To help launch the ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ campaign, Gray Television is also making a $50,000 donation.”

”It’s hard to imagine living in the southern heat and humidity, no power, no food, and no water,” added Harms. “Whatever provisions you had and trying to pull your life back together. Just trying to get rid of the mud and the filth and having to clean out dry wall and throw away furniture and memories. That’s just heart wrenching. The only thing we can do is help provide meals, help provide clean clothes and a great place to stay.”

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation. Text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army.

