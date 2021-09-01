Advertisement

WTOK-TV participates in Gray Television’s ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV is one of Gray Television’s 103 television stations to partner with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 mph, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.

WTOK-TV General Manager, Jacque Harms, said, “We’ve all seen the devastation left behind. The people who live there, their families, and businesses have a long road to recovery ahead of them.”

Gray partners with The Salvation Army
Gray partners with The Salvation Army(Gray)

“We are proud to be a member of the Gray Television family to help ‘Lift Up Louisiana’.”

“Our local broadcast stations and The Salvation Army are coming together as one to support our friends in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “The Salvation Army is known for its exemplary work and dedication to providing disaster relief efforts to meet the specific and immediate needs of survivors and rescue workers. We are honored to work alongside them to help support the community during this challenging time. To help launch the ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ campaign, Gray Television is also making a $50,000 donation.”

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation. Text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
Flooding in Meridian neighborhoods
Water floods Meridian homes, neighborhood
‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse
‘Prayers for all involved’: Reeves urges caution after deadly road collapse
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Park, roads flood in Quitman
Quitman experienced flooding from Ida

Latest News

The Mississippi Welcome Center on Interstate 55 at the Mississippi/Louisiana state line is...
I-55 welcome center closed
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Two men electrocuted during power restoration efforts in Alabama
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, to play Packers in Jacksonville
Before noon Sunday, Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Lousiana. as a category four...
Gov. Reeves, FEMA discuss relief efforts after Hurricane Ida