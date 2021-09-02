Advertisement

Beautiful today, and comfy nights/mornings are in view

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re behind a cold front today, so slightly cooler and drier air is settling in. Also, the atmosphere is more stable which will lead to plentiful sunshine today. Plan on below average afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and similar weather is expected for Friday. Comfy nights/mornings are in view with lows dropping into the mid 60s each morning through the start of the weekend.

Outdoor activities get a thumbs up for the holiday weekend as rain chances don’t return until Sunday, and only isolated showers are expected. Highs both days will hover near 90 degrees. Labor Day brings similar temps, but it looks like a cold front will move into our area. This will bring a chance for some showers & storms, but it does not look like a wash-out.

Larry is a hurricane as of this morning in the tropical Atlantic waters. The forecast calls for it to become a major hurricane, but it’s no threat to the Gulf Coast.

