Chief justice: COVID-19 safeguards continue in court

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order Thursday, extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts. It gives individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Oct. 8. The previous date was Sept. 10.

“Because there has been no discernible reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases reported daily by the Mississippi Department of Health since Emergency Administrative Order 21 was filed, in my capacity as chief administrative officer of all courts in the state, I find that Emergency Administrative Order 21 should be extended.”

The latest order leaves in effect other safety provisions reimplemented a month ago, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

Read the order below:

