Chief justice: COVID-19 safeguards continue in court

The latest order leaves in effect other safety provisions reimplemented a month ago, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order Thursday, extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts. It gives individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Oct. 8. The previous date was Sept. 10.

The latest order leaves in effect other safety provisions reimplemented a month ago, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

Read the order below:

