City of Meridian Arrest Report September 2, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:14 AM on September 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 11:30 AM on September 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:04 PM on September 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 1:35 PM on September 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of Hillcrest Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.