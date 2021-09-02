Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 2, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ERIN MOORE19856760 MEADOR RD MERIDIAN, MSEMBEZZLEMENT
JATERRION DONWELL19992601 16TH ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MSVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September1, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:14 AM on September 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:30 AM on September 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:04 PM on September 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 1:35 PM on September 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of Hillcrest Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

