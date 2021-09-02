City of Meridian Arrest Report September 2, 2021
Published: Sep. 2, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ERIN MOORE
|1985
|6760 MEADOR RD MERIDIAN, MS
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|JATERRION DONWELL
|1999
|2601 16TH ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MS
|VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September1, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:14 AM on September 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:30 AM on September 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:04 PM on September 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 1:35 PM on September 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of Hillcrest Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.