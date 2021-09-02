Advertisement

Clarke Co. EMA looking to map storm shelters

Clarke County storm shelters
Clarke County storm shelters(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The emergency management office in Clarke County needs your help if you live in Clarke County and also have a storm shelter.

Director David Sharp said his team is trying to get precise locations of all storm shelters at homes or on property.

He said they would like to document and record the coordinates of the shelters so they know where people might be during a storm.

“If we are updating the mapping software, we will put all of this information in there and it will be on the map. When a dispatcher takes a call about a storm and houses are damaged, if there’s a storm shelter at that address they will have it on their system,” Sharp explained.

“We need to know exactly where that storm shelter is. It may be behind another building that we don’t know about,” Sharp said. “If somebody is in a storm shelter when a storm comes through and it blows a tree on top of it and you can’t get the door open to get out, we need to know there’s a storm shelter there so we can cut the tree off and make sure nobody is in there.”

If you are in Clarke County and have a storm shelter, then you can call the Emergency Management Office at 601-776-2256 or the 911 address office at 601-776-6089.

They would like your name, number and address. Sharp says the will do a follow-up with you at a later time.

