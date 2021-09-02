Advertisement

Crimenet 09_02_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate George Ruffin.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate George Ruffin.

Ruffin is a 60-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 280 pounds.

He is wanted on two indictments out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, and for probation violation, all charges for felony bad checks.

If you know where Ruffin can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

