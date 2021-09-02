Humidity lowers heading into the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We look to see partly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Clouds will continue to clear out overnight as temperatures drop into the low-to-mid-60s. It’s going to feel quite nice walking out the door Friday morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on our Friday with highs in the upper-80s. Although it will be warm outside, the humidity factor will be a non-issue Friday.

Temperatures are set to drop into the mid-60s on Saturday morning. Saturday will be another pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs around the 90 degree mark. The comfortable conditions will not last too long, the humidity looks to start increasing on Sunday. With this extra moisture in the atmosphere, isolated showers and storms will be possible on Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday look to be in the low-90s.

Storm chances will increase slightly on Monday and Tuesday, but wash-outs are not expected. Showers and storms will be scattered in nature each afternoon. Due to increasing cloud cover and rain chances, high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will drop into the upper-80s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday, and then we look to dry things out for Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.