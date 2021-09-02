Advertisement

JCSO: Man crashes truck into ex-girlfriend’s house after breakup

No injuries were reported, but the home received extensive damage.
No injuries were reported, but the home received extensive damage.
By Chris Thies
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is behind bars for crashing his truck into his ex-girlfriend’s house after a recent breakup, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said 39-year-old Chad Williamson intentionally drove his GMC Sierra pickup truck into a home on U.S. Highway 11 just outside the Ellisville city limits Thursday morning.

Chad Williamson
Chad Williamson

The sheriff’s office said the home belonged to Williamson’s ex-girlfriend, who had recently broken up with him. The woman was not home at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported, but the home received extensive damage from the truck being driven into the bedroom.

Deputies say Williamson was arrested at the scene and charged with felony malicious mischief, and more charges could be possible as the investigation moves forward.

