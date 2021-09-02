Larry becomes the 5th hurricane of the season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Larry was upgraded to Hurricane Larry early Thursday morning over the tropical Atlantic waters. The forecast calls for it to continue to strengthen, and it’s expected to become a major hurricane by the weekend.

Thankfully, it’s no immediate threat to any land areas in the short term. However, it’s one for Bermuda to watch next week...and eventually the NE U.S. Forecast models hint that the NE could possibly get impacts from Larry if the timing of a cold front doesn’t align with timing needed to swing Larry out to sea.

There’s also a weak disturbance in the Caribbean Sea, but it looks like land interaction will hinder its development.

