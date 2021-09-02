Advertisement

Media tower collapses onto Kosciusko radio station during severe thunderstorm

Media tower collapses onto Kosciusko radio station during severe thunderstorm
Media tower collapses onto Kosciusko radio station during severe thunderstorm(Breezy News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A media tower collapsed onto a Kosciusko radio station during a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday, reports Breezy News.

The collapse was apparently caused by a tree that fell onto one of the tower’s supporting wires.

Thankfully, no one was injured. Only one person was inside the building at the time of the incident.

All three radio stations that exist inside the building are currently off the air as engineers work to restore operation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
Flooding in Meridian neighborhoods
Water floods Meridian homes, neighborhood
‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse
‘Prayers for all involved’: Reeves urges caution after deadly road collapse
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 31, 2021

Latest News

Severe thunderstorms roll through Meridian
Severe storms cause damage, power outages across East Mississippi
Hurricane Ida knocked down many trees in Prairieville, La.
3 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ida
Meridian Salvation Army closes shelter, focuses on community services
Meridian Salvation Army closes shelter, focuses on community services
Car thefts up in Meridian
Car thefts up in Meridian