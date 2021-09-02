Advertisement

Meridian man arrested with numerous drugs

Willie B. Lewis, 35, facing trafficking, sale, possession of controlled substance charges.
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man was arrested on numerous drug charges Wednesday.

Willie Bernard Lewis, 35, was taken into custody by the Lauderdale County SWAT team and the East Mississippi Drug Task Force.

Authorities said Lewis was at his home in the 1800 block of 26th Ave. when they knocked on his door.

“This has been an ongoing investigation. We depend on the community’s eyes and ears to help us with information,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “This is the result of that investigation and we will move forward to the prosecution.”

Lewis is facing 11 charges that range from possession and sale of cocaine, methamphetamine and other controlled substances.

“This was a one-stop-shop. He had everything from controlled narcotics that are prescription based to cocaine and marijuana. If a person wanted a type of drug they could get it there,” Calhoun said.

Lewis was already on probation for a felony drug charge from November of 2020. He has been denied bond on all charges.

