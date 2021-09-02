Advertisement

Meridian Museums open up to hurricane evacuees

Daughter of a Louisiana evacuee plays at the Mississippi Children's Museum - Meridian.
Daughter of a Louisiana evacuee plays at the Mississippi Children's Museum - Meridian.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Ida has displaced countless families and many of them are here in Meridian.

Those families are in need of something to do, the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Exhibit (The MAX) and The Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian have a solution.

“So we’ve done this in the past when there’s been problematic areas in other parts of our country,” Laura Hester, Director of Communications and Programs at The Max, said, “We just feel like this is a service we can offer for someone who has been uprooted unexpectedly.”

The MAX is opening its door for free to all Hurricane Ida evacuees until Friday, Sept. 3rd.

“We want to welcome them to our city, we want to welcome them to the max and show them all that Mississippi has to offer”

Over at the Children’s Museum, the walls were filled with the excited laughs and screams of kids. That is exactly what families and communities need in times of crisis like this.

Clair Huff, Director of Education at the Children’s Museum, knows that first hand.

“I think in times like this, it’s especially important for there to be a place where children can just enjoy themselves that parents can just sit back and relax and watch their children have a great time learning and playing.”

New Orleans resident and current evacuee Chris Wootten brought his wife and young daughter to the museum today.

“Got to do something while we’re here. It’s fantastic, this is the nicest children’s museum we’ve been to. Frankly, they just built a new one in New Orleans and this one is every bit as comparable and good, this is a great facility.”

