Advertisement

President Biden outlines Hurricane Ida response ahead of Louisiana trip

“We’re all in this together,” was his message as he addressed the nation Thursday.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “We’re all in this together.”

That was President Biden’s message Thursday as he outlined his administration’s response to Hurricane Ida. He addressed the nation as he prepares to tour the devastation in Louisiana Friday.

In addition to emergency crews, food, shelter, and fuel on the ground, Biden said he’s using new tools to restore power and maintain energy infrastructure in the Gulf Coast.

The plan includes using government surveillance drones to assess the damage, working with private companies to restore cell phone services, and tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve.

“We are moving already quickly to increase the availability of gas and easing the pressure on gas prices around the country,” Biden said.

The president also spoke directly to insurance companies, encouraging them to loosen restrictions and approve coverage for all affected homeowners, not just those in mandatory evacuation areas.

“I’m calling on insurance companies not to evade their responsibility to keep the promises they made to their customers help some folks who are hurting,” Biden said.

But millions are still without power in the Gulf Coast and even more communities are now suffering catastrophic flooding.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said the agency is adapting its response; releasing personnel from Mississippi and relocating emergency crews to other hard-hit areas.

“We will begin doing damage assessments with them to see what the long-term recovery needs are going to be there,” Criswell said.

President Biden said he will meet with Gov. Bel Edwards and local leaders while in Louisiana tomorrow.

He said his visit will not disrupt recovery efforts on the ground.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eleven cars were reported stolen within the last week in Meridian. The crimes are often caught...
Car thefts up in Meridian
Severe thunderstorms roll through Meridian
Severe storms cause damage, power outages across East Mississippi
A survivor and first responders who rushed to help are recalling the terrifying moments after...
Survivor, first responders recall terrifying moments after Hwy. 26 collapse
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Two men electrocuted during power restoration efforts in Alabama
Media tower collapses onto Kosciusko radio station during severe thunderstorm
Media tower collapses onto Kosciusko radio station during severe thunderstorm

Latest News

Parker Briden managed the governor’s response to the initial surge of the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Reeves appoints new chief of staff
About 250 soldiers representing the Mississippi National Guard deployed Wednesday for emergency...
Mississippi National Guard assisting Louisiana
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
“Complete areas of devastation” - Reps. Carter and Scalise assess Ida damage as recovery continues
The FY 2022 budget for the city of Meridian is still in the works. But city leaders will...
Final vote on Meridian’s budget set for Sept. 23
Mississippi’s entire U.S. House delegation is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation to...
Miss. delegation joins effort to award Congressional Gold Medals to 13 fallen servicemembers