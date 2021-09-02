Advertisement

Reeves appoints new chief of staff

Parker Briden managed the governor’s response to the initial surge of the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Parker Briden managed the governor’s response to the initial surge of the COVID-19 pandemic and several large-scale weather events. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(GRAYDC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that he has appointed Parker Briden as his next chief of staff. Briden was a senior advisor to Reeves throughout 2020 and his 2019 campaign.

As deputy chief of staff for external affairs, Briden managed the governor’s response to the initial surge of the COVID-19 pandemic and several large-scale weather events.

“Parker has been a trusted partner throughout my time as governor. He will be a highly-effective leader and advisor as we work to serve the people of Mississippi,” said Reeves.

“I am honored and excited to work for the people of Mississippi and Governor Tate Reeves again. My aspiration is to bring a fraction of the ability and integrity of my predecessors and colleagues to the job. The top responsibility is to be an honest broker for the governor and every partner throughout state government, the legislature, and private enterprise as we work together to serve this great state,” said Briden.

Briden has also previously served as a leader on high-profile statewide political campaigns in Mississippi, Ohio, Nevada, and Missouri and as the communications director for the Office of the Governor in Missouri. Briden is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, and live in Hinds County.

