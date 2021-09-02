Advertisement

‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix

"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from...
"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Festivus came early this year.

Popular ‘90s sitcom “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix.

People will be able to stream all the hijinks with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer on Oct. 1.

Netflix signed a five-year streaming deal with Sony Pictures after its contract ended with Hulu.

“Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eleven cars were reported stolen within the last week in Meridian. The crimes are often caught...
Car thefts up in Meridian
Severe thunderstorms roll through Meridian
Severe storms cause damage, power outages across East Mississippi
A survivor and first responders who rushed to help are recalling the terrifying moments after...
Survivor, first responders recall terrifying moments after Hwy. 26 collapse
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Two men electrocuted during power restoration efforts in Alabama
Media tower collapses onto Kosciusko radio station during severe thunderstorm
Media tower collapses onto Kosciusko radio station during severe thunderstorm

Latest News

Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Flights resume and some power restored 4 days after Ida
Parker Briden managed the governor’s response to the initial surge of the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Reeves appoints new chief of staff
The Supreme Court has formally denied a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state...
EXPLAINER: What to know about the new Texas abortion law
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll tops 25 after Ida remnants slam stunned Northeast
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb