Severe storms cause damage, power outages across East Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms toppled trees, knocked down power lines and caused structural damage in some areas across East Mississippi Wednesday evening.

Strong winds knocked down a few trees in Meridian, including on State Blvd. near 21st Street, and on Newell Road. Power lines also snapped and fell as the storms pushed through the region from the north.

Damage to a structure was also reported in Newton County on Norman Road off Highway 80.

Power outages were reported across Neshoba, Newton and Lauderdale County.

As of 8 o’clock:

Clarke- 492

Lauderdale County- 535

Newton County- 816

Neshoba County- 1,524

