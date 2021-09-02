Advertisement

UA extends mask mandate to October 1st

The University of Alabama
(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is extending their mask mandate to October 1st.

Face coverings will be required inside of all non-residential campus buildings. This includes classrooms, academic buildings and on campus transportation.

The mandate applies to all students, faculty, and staff regardless of vaccination status.

There are a number of exceptions to this mandate, including:

  • In office workspaces when distanced
  • When alone in offices and private workspaces
  • In residence hall rooms
  • In residential common areas when distanced
  • While actively eating or drinking (in dining venues – while seated at a table)
  • While actively exercising
  • When teaching, if distanced and behind plexiglass

