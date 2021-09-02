UA extends mask mandate to October 1st
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is extending their mask mandate to October 1st.
Face coverings will be required inside of all non-residential campus buildings. This includes classrooms, academic buildings and on campus transportation.
The mandate applies to all students, faculty, and staff regardless of vaccination status.
There are a number of exceptions to this mandate, including:
- In office workspaces when distanced
- When alone in offices and private workspaces
- In residence hall rooms
- In residential common areas when distanced
- While actively eating or drinking (in dining venues – while seated at a table)
- While actively exercising
- When teaching, if distanced and behind plexiglass
