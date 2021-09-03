Anheuser-Busch and Mitchell Distributing provide water to Ida victims

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anheuser-Busch and Mitchell Distributing are providing emergency drinking water to communities on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The delivery is in response to requests from the American Red Cross to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The canned water arrived at the Mitchell Distributing Gulf Coast facility earlier this week where the team is working with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to those in need.

“We are committed to supporting our communities along the Gulf Coast and throughout the state of Mississippi. It’s an honor to be a part of Anheuser-Busch’s emergency water drinking program and being able to provide support where we can.”

The water will be sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Cartersville, Ga., which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water and be ready to help communities in times of disaster. Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief

efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906.



Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and their wholesaler partners have provided more than 86 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.

