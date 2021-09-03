Advertisement

Anheuser-Busch and Mitchell Distributing provide water to Ida victims

Anheuser-Busch and Mitchell Distributing are providing emergency drinking water to communities...
Anheuser-Busch and Mitchell Distributing are providing emergency drinking water to communities on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.(Mitchell Distributing)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anheuser-Busch and Mitchell Distributing are providing emergency drinking water to communities on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The delivery is in response to requests from the American Red Cross to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The canned water arrived at the Mitchell Distributing Gulf Coast facility earlier this week where the team is working with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to those in need.

The water will be sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Cartersville, Ga., which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water and be ready to help communities in times of disaster.
Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief
efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906.

Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and their wholesaler partners have provided more than 86 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in rollover accident
Man killed in rollover accident
Willie B. Lewis, 35, facing trafficking, sale, possession of controlled substance charges.
Meridian man arrested with numerous drugs
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
No injuries were reported, but the home received extensive damage.
JCSO: Man crashes truck into ex-girlfriend’s house after breakup
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the couple had stolen guns from the home of the wife’s...
Married couple arrested on grand larceny charges

Latest News

Flooding Defined
Flooding defined: Know what to do and when
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Although still uninhabitable, Grand Isle residents can return to assess damage
People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s miserable wake, New Orleans to get power next week
Nice Grilling Weather for most of the Holiday
Nice grilling weather leading up to the holiday