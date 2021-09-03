MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A private memorial service for Dr. A.P. “Bill” Carney, III will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Dr. A.P. “Bill” Carney, III, 77, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Dr. Carney was born during World War II on October 29, 1943 in Meridian, Mississippi to the late A.P. Carney, Jr. and Clarice Temple Carney.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Harriette Rush Carney; his beloved children, Dr. Virginia Carney Nelson, Dr. A.P. “Chip” Carney, IV, and Diane Weatherbee Carney Michot; grandchildren, Kennon Nelson, Emery Nelson, and Aiden Carney; numerous special nieces and nephews who loved him as a second father; his favorite cousin, Cheryl Shannon; and his beloved canine friend, Hapster.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A.P. Carney, Jr., and Clarice “Honey” Carney; his brothers, Brick Carney and John Carney; and his sister, Darnell Adams.

Dr. Carney graduated from Meridian High School in 1961 and attended community college one year before transferring to Mississippi State. While at MSU, he joined Kappa Sig Fraternity and was accepted into Veterinary School at Auburn University and graduated from there in 1966. Prior to graduation, Bill married the love of his life, Mrs. Harriette Rush Carney in March of 1966. While in school at Auburn, he completed his preceptorship in Cincinnati, Ohio with Dr. Marvin Caine. Dr. Caine provided Dr. Carney with many of the life skills he used to navigate through this world. A special thanks to Marvin and Cora Lee Caine for being Dr. Carney’s mentors. Doc and Hattie relocated to Jackson, Mississippi in December of 1969 and purchased a boarding kennel that they transformed into North State Animal Hospital, a thriving facility to this day. Dr. Carney was always on the cutting edge of new ideas and attended the first veterinary acupuncture graduating class in the United States along with Dr. Caine. After a career change to the cattle business, that was short lived, he went back to his first love of veterinary medicine. He founded Poplar Springs Animal Hospital in Meridian, with his partner of a lifetime, Harriette, in 1983. The hospital was later sold to his son and he continued to work for Dr. Chip. Doc and Mrs. Hattie opened and operated Animal Medical Supply in 1988 and would continue this work with the help of Dr. Chip.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be shared with the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter, in Marion, under the care of Rocky Rockette, a one-man band for animal welfare. Rocky has Dr. Carney’s heart and love for animals.

Mrs. Harriette would like to especially thank all of the students and employees he mentored throughout the years. Dr. Carney loved each and every one of you!

