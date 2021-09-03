Advertisement

Deborah Young sworn in as Meridian’s new police chief

Police Chief Deborah Young was sworn in Friday.
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian’s new police chief was sworn in Friday at a ceremony in the police courtroom. Deborah Young is the first female chief in the history of the department.

“I’m just Chief. I’m just Chief,” said Young. “Everybody makes a big deal out of it being the first female. I’m honored, grateful and thankful. As I said before, it’s not about me. It’s about this police department and trying to get things on the right track.”

Young has been with the MPD for almost a quarter of a century. She began her career in courts and records before becoming a police officer in 1998. She has risen through the ranks and believes she’s earned the respect of her fellow officers.

“I make it where they feel comfortable. If there’s something going on, they feel comfortable approaching me about situations and not scared to talk to me about it and let me know what’s going on,” Young said.

Young says she’s well aware of some of the crime issues in Meridian and says getting more officers on the force will be one of her top priorities.

“Getting more officers out in the community, more visibility and get them where they feel comfortable talking with the community and the community will feel comfortable talking with them and letting them know different things going on that maybe our officers are not award of,” she said.

Young didn’t specify how many officers are currently on the MPD force but said the ideal number is 100.

