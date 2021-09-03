Flooding defined: Know what to do and when

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coast to coast, flooding has dominated the headlines over the past week due to Ida. Flooding kills more people than just about any other weather-related hazards. Storm surge flooding played a big part in ravaging the Louisiana coast, and this type of flooding is more-so linked to tropical systems. However, common day-to-day flooding is usually in the form of river flooding or flash flooding.

With flash flooding, it happens in a short amount of time. It happens rapidly, and it’s usually affiliated with slow moving thunderstorms or storms that move over the same areas. In meteorology, it’s called Training.

More vulnerable areas for flash flooding are: areas that have poor drainage, low-lying areas, or urban areas. If a WATCH is issued, conditions are such that flash flooding is possible. If a WARNING is issued, that means that flooding is happening now or it’s imminent. In that case, you want to stay inside. Yet, if you’re in an area that is flooding, then hopefully, you can get to higher ground.

As far as river flooding, that’s happening now for many of our area rivers due to the runoff from Ida’s rain causing the river levels to rise. River flooding is more gradual compared to Flash Flooding, but they both can cause problems if you aren’t aware of proper flood safety.

If you encounter a flooded road, NEVER drive over it. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! You don’t know the condition of the road under the water, nor do you know how deep the water is. You want to seek a different route.

If, by chance, you’re on a roadway that starts to flood and the vehicle stalls, you want to abandon it immediately and get to higher ground. Also, if you live in an area that’s prone to flooding, and the water levels start to rise, you want to seek higher ground.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.