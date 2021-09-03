Jump to 3A and DI commitments do not phase Union High

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This season Union High School football is making the jump to division 3A, with two DI commits in tow.

Kenyon Clay, a quarterback committed to Southern Mississippi is unfazed, “I feel the same way I would feel if it was 2A we just gotta go out there and play. can’t treat it like it’s something different, it’s football.”

It is mindsets like that that keep a football team together when facing a challenge like jumping divisions. To head coach Jordan Wren, there is only one change for this upcoming season.

“I guess the only thing it did change so far is we are in a tougher non-district schedule,” Wren explained, “you know, just something to help us to get ready for that 3A division.”

Facing tougher competition is what helps a football program grow, the Yellowjackets will be facing Scott Central on Friday. A team they are familiar with facing in their 2A days. But, Scott Central is the top ranked 2A team in Mississippi, per MexPreps. Their games in the past often foretold who would win their 2A division.

Despite the tough matchups in the year to come, Clay and future Arkansas State offensive lineman Cameron Pascal, are prepping for the collegiate competition to come.

“It doesn’t affect it at all. I know I’m still playing high school football, I keep it that way,” Clay said, “I still do the best I can for the team and that’s it.”

Pascal will carry the same mentality he has now into his next chapter, “I like Arkansas State, I still try to play the same. Play with this chip on my shoulder every game. just try to go hard every play.”

To Coach Wren, it is all props to his guys, “It’s not anything that we’ve done specifically. They’ve worked their tails off, I’ve only had them going on two years. so, I think it’s not more about what we have done, it’s about how they’ve worked for it.”

That work will be on display Friday night against Scott Central and is the WTOK Football Friday game of the week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.