Man killed in rollover accident

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man is dead after a rollover accident that happened in the Daleville area in Lauderdale county.

The accident happened at a fish farm located on Sunshine Rd.

Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the man died after a truck rolled down an embankment and landed on him.

Emergency crews on the scene said they were able to move the truck and recover the man’s body.

Newscenter 11 will have more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.