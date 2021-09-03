Advertisement

Man killed in rollover accident

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man is dead after a rollover accident that happened in the Daleville area in Lauderdale county.

The accident happened at a fish farm located on Sunshine Rd.

Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the man died after a truck rolled down an embankment and landed on him.

Emergency crews on the scene said they were able to move the truck and recover the man’s body.

Newscenter 11 will have more information once it becomes available.

