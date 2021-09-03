Advertisement

Married couple arrested on grand larceny charges

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the couple had stolen guns from the home of the wife's...
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the couple had stolen guns from the home of the wife’s mother.(Kemper County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A married couple was arrested on grand larceny charges in Kemper county.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the couple had stolen guns from the home of the wife’s mother.

Sheriff Moore said the husband was already a convicted felon.

Nathan Alexander Smith is being held on a $25,000 bond for grand larceny and a $20,000 bond for felon in possession of a firearm.

Shelby Mowdy is being held on a $25,000 bond for grand larceny.

