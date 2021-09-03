Advertisement

Merchandising stands prepares for Chick Fil A Kickoff weekend

Sports Mania has over 32 locations in the United States(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chick Fil A Kickoff weekend brings in many things, but one of the most important aspects are the fans.

People from all over arrive in Atlanta to represent their favorite teams, but for those who want to wear their team colors, they go to Sports Mania.

Sports Mania is a memorabilia shop that has many locations but they set up camp just down the street from Mercedes Benz Stadium to help fans support their favorite team.

Sports Mania prepares for big weekend at CFA weekend(WTOK Sports)

John Smith, the owner of the establishment, understands the passion fans have.

“Its an emotional tie in, yes the internet has taken over an enormous amount of retail, but there’s nothing like being at an event,” Smith said. “You go to the Kentucky Derby, you’re not going to drink a mint julep, you’re not going to go home with a Kentucky derby t-shirt, you’re in it. You know, you’re a fan, you’re a southerner,” he said.

Smith plans to be open for 48 hours straight in preparation for Alabama vs Miami.

“Its the real deal down here.,” he said. “Yes, you’re over here, but you won’t be able to walk in this place Saturday afternoon,” he said.

