Miss. Center for Justice files federal lawsuit against district attorney for wrongful prosecution

Flowers says though he is free from the prison bars he is not free from those who still believe he is a killer.
Flowers says though he is free from the prison bars he is not free from those who still believe he is a killer.(Dave Doobinin)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Center for Justice filed a federal lawsuit against District Attorney Doug Evans and three investigators for the wrongful prosecution of Curtis Flowers.

MCJ filed the suit on behalf of Curtis Flowers.

Flowers faced six trials, four resulting in death sentences and more than two decades behind bars for the Tardy Furniture Store shootings in 1996.

The lawsuit addresses a variety of misconduct by Evans and the investigators, including pressuring witnesses to implicate Flowers and ignoring other more likely suspects.

It does not seek a specific amount of money but instead leaves all questions to a jury.

“Curtis Flowers never should have been charged,” said Rob McDuff of the Mississippi Center for Justice, a nonprofit, public interest law firm committed to advancing racial and economic justice. “The murders were clearly the work of professional criminals. Curtis Flowers was 26 years old with no criminal record and nothing in his history to suggest he would commit a crime like this. The prosecution was tainted throughout by racial discrimination and repeated misconduct. This lawsuit seeks accountability for that misconduct.”

Flowers’ story garnered national attention, including a highly acclaimed podcast on the American Public Media series “In the Dark,” and an episode on “60 Minutes” that focused on Flowers’ innocence and the relentless pursuit of him by the prosecutor, District Attorney Doug Evans.

Flowers was released on bail on December 16, 2019.

Three weeks later, Doug Evans withdrew from the case and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch was appointed to take his place. After lawyers in her office spent several months reviewing the evidence and the history of the case, she moved to dismiss the case and the prosecution was finally ended on September 4, 2020.

In March, Circuit Court Judge George Mitchell announced Flowers would receive half a million dollars from Mississippi for the wrongful conviction.

In an exclusive 3 On Your Side interview, Flowers shared his faith, future, and hopes after serving time at Parchman for the murders.

