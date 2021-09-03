New exhibit at the MAX “Cross Colours”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The well-known Cross Colours Urban clothing line made its way to the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience as a new exhibit that will open to the public Saturday.

The MAX honors designers Patrick Kelly and Thomas “TJ” Walker in the exhibition which features clothing, sketches, and related ephemera.

Walker is a Toomsuba native that left his home state over 30 years ago to pursue a career in the fashion industry. Since then, Walker and Kelly’s clothing has been worn by many celebrities like Will Smith, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and many more.

“Cross Colours is back. The big thing that helped people realize that we are back was Bruno Mars and Cardi B. Those two individuals – when they wore those clothes during the Grammy’s on the stage. It was amazing,” said Cross Colours Urban clothing line co-founder Thomas “TJ” Walker.

You’ll be hearing more from Walker Saturday when the exhibit is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.