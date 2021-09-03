Advertisement

New exhibit at the MAX “Cross Colours”

The well-known Cross Colours Urban clothing line made its way to the Mississippi Arts and...
The well-known Cross Colours Urban clothing line made its way to the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience as a new exhibit that will open to the public Saturday.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The well-known Cross Colours Urban clothing line made its way to the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience as a new exhibit that will open to the public Saturday.

The MAX honors designers Patrick Kelly and Thomas “TJ” Walker in the exhibition which features clothing, sketches, and related ephemera.

Walker is a Toomsuba native that left his home state over 30 years ago to pursue a career in the fashion industry. Since then, Walker and Kelly’s clothing has been worn by many celebrities like Will Smith, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and many more.

“Cross Colours is back. The big thing that helped people realize that we are back was Bruno Mars and Cardi B. Those two individuals – when they wore those clothes during the Grammy’s on the stage. It was amazing,” said Cross Colours Urban clothing line co-founder Thomas “TJ” Walker.

You’ll be hearing more from Walker Saturday when the exhibit is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in rollover accident
Man killed in rollover accident
Willie B. Lewis, 35, facing trafficking, sale, possession of controlled substance charges.
Meridian man arrested with numerous drugs
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the couple had stolen guns from the home of the wife’s...
Married couple arrested on grand larceny charges
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
No injuries were reported, but the home received extensive damage.
JCSO: Man crashes truck into ex-girlfriend’s house after breakup

Latest News

President Joe Biden makes remarks Friday before touring a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana,...
Biden walks storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’
Wesley House responded to the needs of the Ida evacuees in Meridian by giving away bags of food.
Local organization steps up to help Hurricane Ida evacuees
Sharron was a senior at West Lauderdale High School.
West Lauderdale community mourns loss of student
People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s wake, power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week