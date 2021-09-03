Nice grilling weather leading up to the holiday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Many of you are looking forward to a long holiday weekend, and the weather looks good for most of it. Today, High pressure has control, and rain is not a factor. There will be variable cloudiness, so at times it’ll be partly cloudy... mainly cloudy at other times. Highs will be a little below the average reaching the upper 80s, and it’ll remain less muggy.

Saturday brings more of the same, so it’ll be nice for outdoor plans. Sunday, it’ll be hotter and a tad more muggy. So, expect seasonable conditions with highs in the low 90s. There could be an isolated PM shower, but it will not be a wash-out.

LABOR DAY

If you plan to grill out, you may have to run inside at times due to showers. A cold front will cross on Sunday night, but it’ll stall just south of us for the holiday. So, it’ll serve as a trigger for scattered showers & storms that may impact some of your outdoor plans. Highs will be cooler than average with upper 80s.

RIVER LEVELS

Pearl River ( at Philadelphia): It crested on Thursday at 14.51, and minor flooding continues. However, the waters are subsiding and should drop below flood stage Saturday.

Tombigbee River (at Demopolis): It will crest today at 68.3′, and some brief minor flooding is expected.

Tombigbee River (at Coffeeville): It will today at 33.8′. Minor flooding is happening now, and it will continue through the weekend.

