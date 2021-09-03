Paint and Picnic in the Park held in the Queen City this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An event fit for all age groups will be happening in Bonita Lakes Park this weekend.

Paint and Picnic in the Park is being held by Art Claz owner and instructor ChaCha Walker.

Walker is hosting this fun event to help people through these challenging times of the pandemic.

The event will be cost twenty dollars per person for adults and twelve dollars for children twelve and younger.

Healthcare providers and teachers are able to attend for free.

The activity will also be socially distanced.

People looking to still participate can contact Walker at 601-686-2674.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.