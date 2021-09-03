Advertisement

Paint and Picnic in the Park held in the Queen City this weekend

Family friendly event to be held in Bonita Lakes Park
(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An event fit for all age groups will be happening in Bonita Lakes Park this weekend.

Paint and Picnic in the Park is being held by Art Claz owner and instructor ChaCha Walker.

Walker is hosting this fun event to help people through these challenging times of the pandemic.

The event will be cost twenty dollars per person for adults and twelve dollars for children twelve and younger.

Healthcare providers and teachers are able to attend for free.

The activity will also be socially distanced.

People looking to still participate can contact Walker at 601-686-2674.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in rollover accident
Man killed in rollover accident
Willie B. Lewis, 35, facing trafficking, sale, possession of controlled substance charges.
Meridian man arrested with numerous drugs
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
No injuries were reported, but the home received extensive damage.
JCSO: Man crashes truck into ex-girlfriend’s house after breakup
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the couple had stolen guns from the home of the wife’s...
Married couple arrested on grand larceny charges

Latest News

Daughter of a Louisiana evacuee plays at the Mississippi Children's Museum - Meridian.
Meridian museums open up to hurricane evacuees
Salvation Army of Meridian changed location, expands community service
Meridian Salvation Army closes shelter, focuses on community services
Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for hurricane
Salvation Army prepares for Hurricane Ida
Kratom
Mississippi senator works to restrict kratom