A pleasant start to the weekend leads to showers by Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We look to see mix of clouds and sun as the sun sets on our Friday. The weather is looking pretty good if you have plans to head out to any football games this evening. You can leave the rain gear at home! Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s on Saturday morning, with patchy light fog possible through 9 Saturday morning. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s and low humidity.

The humidity factor will begin to creep back up by Sunday, and that could lead to a few showers and storms developing during the afternoon hours. Most of us will still be dry on Sunday with highs in low-90s. There will be a better chance of afternoon showers and storms on Labor Day, so be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans. Highs on Labor Day will be in the upper-80s, with the heat index likely making it feel like it’s in the 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Tuesday as highs stay in the upper-80s. Rain chances will gradually decrease into our day on Wednesday, but isolated showers and storms will still be possible, mainly in the afternoon. We look to dry things out entirely by Thursday and Friday. We may even see a cold front move through during the end of the work week, which may lead to more comfortable conditions by Thursday and Friday.

