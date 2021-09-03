Advertisement

A pleasant start to the weekend leads to showers by Sunday

3-Day Forecast Sep 4 - 6
3-Day Forecast Sep 4 - 6(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We look to see mix of clouds and sun as the sun sets on our Friday. The weather is looking pretty good if you have plans to head out to any football games this evening. You can leave the rain gear at home! Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s on Saturday morning, with patchy light fog possible through 9 Saturday morning. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s and low humidity.

The humidity factor will begin to creep back up by Sunday, and that could lead to a few showers and storms developing during the afternoon hours. Most of us will still be dry on Sunday with highs in low-90s. There will be a better chance of afternoon showers and storms on Labor Day, so be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans. Highs on Labor Day will be in the upper-80s, with the heat index likely making it feel like it’s in the 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Tuesday as highs stay in the upper-80s. Rain chances will gradually decrease into our day on Wednesday, but isolated showers and storms will still be possible, mainly in the afternoon. We look to dry things out entirely by Thursday and Friday. We may even see a cold front move through during the end of the work week, which may lead to more comfortable conditions by Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in rollover accident
Man killed in rollover accident
Willie B. Lewis, 35, facing trafficking, sale, possession of controlled substance charges.
Meridian man arrested with numerous drugs
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the couple had stolen guns from the home of the wife’s...
Married couple arrested on grand larceny charges
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
No injuries were reported, but the home received extensive damage.
JCSO: Man crashes truck into ex-girlfriend’s house after breakup

Latest News

Flooding Defined
Flooding defined: Know what to do and when
Nice Grilling Weather for most of the Holiday
Nice grilling weather leading up to the holiday
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 3rd, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 3rd, 2021
Weather - September 2, 2021
Weather - September 2, 2021