Silver Alert issued for Kemper County woman

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Molly Ruth Netherland of DeKalb.

She is a White female, 5′ 5″, 125 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Netherland was last seen wearing white jogging pants, a white t-shirt, Crocs and a dark-colored sweatshirt jacket.

She was last seen Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at about 8:15 p.m. in the 5500 block of Old Jackson Road in Kemper County, walking in an unknown direction.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the area was searched through the night by law enforcement and Mississippi Emergency Management drones.

Family members say Netherland suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information about where she is, contact the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office at 601-743-2255, or 911.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.