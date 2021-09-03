Advertisement

Swimmer found by helicopter days after vanishing in north Alabama

A swimmer missing since Monday afternoon was found two days later after a search and rescue...
A swimmer missing since Monday afternoon was found two days later after a search and rescue operation in northeast Alabama.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who disappeared after going swimming Monday in northeast Alabama was found along the banks of a stream more than two days later, thanks to search and rescue efforts from above.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s aviation unit was asked for help finding the man in Dekalb County, located in extreme northeast Alabama near the Georgia and Tennessee lines.

ALEA said its aviation unit in Cullman was notified by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office of the situation on Tuesday. The swimmer had vanished in the area of High Falls Park. Additional information revealed the man had been missing for more than a day, having last been seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

A subsequent search on Tuesday was ultimately called off due to severe weather brought on by Hurricane Ida.

A full-size image shows the vast area where search and rescue crews looked and found a...
A full-size image shows the vast area where search and rescue crews looked and found a northeast Alabama swimmer who disappeared on Aug. 30. (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

On Wednesday, ALEA Pilot Billy Randall and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dustin Bentley flew over the stream where they found the victim “a considerable distance downstream from where he was last seen.”

Fire and rescue was unable to safely reach the man, at which point first responders contacted ALEA Aviation in Montgomery to launch a rescue helicopter.

That chopper was able to safely extract the unnamed man and transport him to a waiting ambulance where he could be treated for his injuries.

No other details about the man were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharron was a senior at West Lauderdale High School.
West Lauderdale community mourns loss of student
Man killed in rollover accident
Man killed in rollover accident
Willie B. Lewis, 35, facing trafficking, sale, possession of controlled substance charges.
Meridian man arrested with numerous drugs
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the couple had stolen guns from the home of the wife’s...
Married couple arrested on grand larceny charges
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Molly Ruth...
Silver Alert issued for Kemper County woman

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
Lane Kiffin announced the positive test two days ahead of the Rebels’ first game in Atlanta....
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19
Football Friday - September 3, 2021 - Part 1
Football Friday - September 3, 2021 - Part 2
Football Friday - September 3, 2021 - Part 3