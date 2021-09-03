West Lauderdale community mourns loss of student
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale community is mourning the loss of Cade Sharron, 17, who died during a workplace accident Thursday afternoon.
Sharron was working on a fish farm in Daleville in northern Lauderdale county when the pickup truck he was driving rolled down a levee.
Officials said Sharron was ejected and the truck landed on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sharron was a senior at West Lauderdale High School.
