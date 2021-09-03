Advertisement

West Lauderdale community mourns loss of student

Sharron was a senior at West Lauderdale High School.
Sharron was a senior at West Lauderdale High School.(Staff)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale community is mourning the loss of Cade Sharron, 17, who died during a workplace accident Thursday afternoon.

Sharron was working on a fish farm in Daleville in northern Lauderdale county when the pickup truck he was driving rolled down a levee.

Officials said Sharron was ejected and the truck landed on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sharron was a senior at West Lauderdale High School.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in rollover accident
Man killed in rollover accident
Willie B. Lewis, 35, facing trafficking, sale, possession of controlled substance charges.
Meridian man arrested with numerous drugs
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the couple had stolen guns from the home of the wife’s...
Married couple arrested on grand larceny charges
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
No injuries were reported, but the home received extensive damage.
JCSO: Man crashes truck into ex-girlfriend’s house after breakup

Latest News

Wesley House responded to the needs of the Ida evacuees in Meridian by giving away bags of food.
Local organization steps up to help Hurricane Ida evacuees
People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s wake, power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start
MEMA is working alongside county EMA officials to help speed up the damage assessment process...
Did you receive damage from Hurricane Ida? Here’s what you need to do