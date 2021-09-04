Alabama and Miami football fans represent in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA. (WTOK) - The Chick Fil A Kickoff game between Alabama and Miami has brought not only the start of the College football season, but also the passionate fans of both programs.

Downtown Atlanta was covered in the colors of the Crimson Tide and the Hurricanes and people even got to see some back and forth between some fans.

“I’ve hated Alabama since I was a little kid,” Miami fan Chad Reeser said. “Go U, I don’t care who they are playing, if you are playing the U then you are against me,” he said.

Mercedes Benz Stadium is reportedly a sold out crowd that will have full capacity. Fans are excited to hear the roar of the crowd, but understand to be cautious.

“I care about society, but the only reason I got vaccinated was Alabama football,” Crimson Tide fan Daniel Simmons said. “I don’t want any restrictions, I don’t want anything to hold me back from seeing Alabama football,” he said.

Fans also are excited to see their teams in action as they knows rosters change, but the success remains.

“Bryce (Young) was the number one Quarterback coming out of High School and number one dual threat coming out,” Alabama fan Wade Pierson said. “There’s a lot of schools with new Quarterbacks, but Alabama is kind of plug and play,” he said.

“I just think he needs a little more time on the field,” Alabama fan Terry Smith said. “He didn’t spend any time on the field last year as we all know,” Smith said.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 (CT) on Saturday, and we will see if Bryce Young and Alabama will dominate or Miami can lead with D’Eriq King for an upset.

